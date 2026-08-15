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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VJTF Eduservices consolidated net profit declines 31.16% in the June 2026 quarter

VJTF Eduservices consolidated net profit declines 31.16% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST
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Sales decline 32.04% to Rs 2.46 crore

Net profit of VJTF Eduservices declined 31.16% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.04% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.463.62 -32 OPM %87.4087.29 -PBDT2.053.15 -35 PBT1.673.03 -45 NP1.902.76 -31

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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