VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Surges 4.94%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.24%

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 6.75% over last one month compared to 11.06% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd gained 4.94% today to trade at Rs 14.22. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.24% to quote at 27011.44. The index is down 11.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NINtec Systems Ltd increased 3.4% and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 3.24% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 28.28 % over last one year compared to the 8.56% fall in benchmark SENSEX.