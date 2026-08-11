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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 92.11% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net loss of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 92.11% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.658.24 -92 OPM %-86.154.25 -PBDT-0.530.73 PL PBT-0.560.70 PL NP-0.570.69 PL

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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