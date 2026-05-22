Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Sales decline 76.06% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net Loss of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2519.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 76.06% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2517.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.12% to Rs 17.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.194.97 -76 17.1530.69 -44 OPM %-50.42-32.80 --8.57-0.85 - PBDT-0.55-0.94 41 -0.961.44 PL PBT-0.58-0.97 40 -1.101.40 PL NP-0.59-2519.40 100 -1.13-2517.03 100

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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