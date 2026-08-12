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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VLS Finance consolidated net profit rises 34.91% in the June 2026 quarter

VLS Finance consolidated net profit rises 34.91% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.26% to Rs 123.39 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance rose 34.91% to Rs 95.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 123.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales123.3998.51 25 OPM %95.7594.90 -PBDT119.8495.25 26 PBT119.1894.31 26 NP95.9971.15 35

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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