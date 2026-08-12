VLS Finance consolidated net profit rises 34.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.26% to Rs 123.39 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance rose 34.91% to Rs 95.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 123.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.123.3998.5195.7594.90119.8495.25119.1894.3195.9971.15

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