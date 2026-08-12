VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 44.83 croreNet profit of VMS Industries rose 6.98% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 44.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.8339.64 13 OPM %-0.130.30 -PBDT0.810.79 3 PBT0.640.60 7 NP0.460.43 7
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