Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3754.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 11682.00 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 3754.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6608.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 11682.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11008.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11682.0011008.0043.0941.90109.00-1139.00-5358.00-6611.10-3754.00-6608.10

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