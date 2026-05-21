Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.42% to Rs 53.25 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 19.31% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 53.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.91% to Rs 41.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 208.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.