Voler Car standalone net profit declines 13.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 14.21 croreNet profit of Voler Car declined 13.39% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2112.35 15 OPM %6.059.80 -PBDT1.531.80 -15 PBT1.471.77 -17 NP1.101.27 -13
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