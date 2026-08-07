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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voler Car standalone net profit declines 13.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Voler Car standalone net profit declines 13.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 14.21 crore

Net profit of Voler Car declined 13.39% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2112.35 15 OPM %6.059.80 -PBDT1.531.80 -15 PBT1.471.77 -17 NP1.101.27 -13

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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