Voler Car standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 13.95 crore

Net profit of Voler Car declined 22.22% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.89% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.62% to Rs 52.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.