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Voler Car standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 13.95 crore

Net profit of Voler Car declined 22.22% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.89% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.62% to Rs 52.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.9511.08 26 52.8442.40 25 OPM %1.797.04 -4.2411.25 - PBDT0.991.23 -20 4.835.32 -9 PBT0.941.20 -22 4.675.21 -10 NP0.700.90 -22 3.474.50 -23

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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