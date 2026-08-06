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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.160.17 -6 OPM %-18.7541.18 -PBDT0.140.17 -18 PBT0.140.17 -18 NP0.110.13 -15

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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