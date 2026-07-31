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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers spurts after recording PAT of Rs 91 crore in Q1 FY27

Voltamp Transformers spurts after recording PAT of Rs 91 crore in Q1 FY27

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Voltamp Transformers surged 10.83% to Rs 10310 after the company's net profit rose 90.4% to Rs 91.21 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 48.13 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company's net profit has risen by 14.7% from Rs 79.54 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased by 28.4% to Rs 543.78 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose by 31.8% to Rs 467.49 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26, primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 41.9% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 24.6% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 18.8% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 117.89 crore, up by 12.7% from Rs 104.64 crore in Q1 FY26.

The board of Voltamp Transformers has approved a fresh capital expenditure proposal worth Rs 90 crore, which is primarily aimed to build a grass route new facility for manufacturing dry type transformers near Vadodara. The proposed investment will be funded through internal accruals and the project is expected to be completed within a period of 12-14 months.

The said capex is being undertaken to meet increasing demand for transformers projected over the next 5 to 6 years.

Voltamp Transformers is engaged in manufacturing electrical transformers. Its product portfolio comprises oil-filled power and distribution transformers up to 160 mega volt ampere (MVA), 220 kilo volt (KV) class, and dry-type transformers up to 12.50 MVA, 33 KV class. The products find application in varied industries, including power, oil refinery, real estate, infrastructure, and steel.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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