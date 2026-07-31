Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 14.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 543.78 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 14.67% to Rs 91.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 543.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 423.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.543.78423.5814.7717.15121.45108.02117.89104.6591.2279.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News