Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 14.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 543.78 croreNet profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 14.67% to Rs 91.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 543.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 423.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales543.78423.58 28 OPM %14.7717.15 -PBDT121.45108.02 12 PBT117.89104.65 13 NP91.2279.55 15
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