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Voltas consolidated net profit declines 51.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 4843.54 crore

Net profit of Voltas declined 51.80% to Rs 116.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 4843.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4728.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.33% to Rs 375.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 841.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.82% to Rs 14122.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15320.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4843.544728.04 2 14122.9915320.45 -8 OPM %3.816.36 -3.666.46 - PBDT205.09357.22 -43 667.701252.53 -47 PBT184.50343.17 -46 583.601190.75 -51 NP116.18241.02 -52 375.88841.37 -55

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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