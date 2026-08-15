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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltas consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Voltas consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.17% to Rs 4623.30 crore

Net profit of Voltas rose 52.19% to Rs 213.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 140.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 4623.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3912.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4623.303912.29 18 OPM %4.943.90 -PBDT306.77221.19 39 PBT285.46202.72 41 NP213.76140.46 52

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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