Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 10.56 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 10.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 March 2026.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 10.56 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 10.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.50% to Rs.297.20. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 9.13 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 8.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.49% to Rs.867.65. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd registered volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 7.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72310 shares. The stock slipped 3.64% to Rs.664.10. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session. Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 6.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19640 shares. The stock slipped 5.57% to Rs.431.25. Volumes stood at 16088 shares in the last session.