Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 9.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34227 shares

DOMS Industries Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 March 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 9.31 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34227 shares. The stock dropped 1.14% to Rs.277.10. Volumes stood at 91173 shares in the last session.

DOMS Industries Ltd saw volume of 68200 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4152 shares. The stock increased 11.97% to Rs.2,345.00. Volumes stood at 3357 shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 45.17 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.98% to Rs.614.60. Volumes stood at 24.26 lakh shares in the last session. Gujarat Gas Ltd saw volume of 11.28 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92287 shares. The stock increased 3.53% to Rs.404.80. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14262 shares. The stock dropped 0.02% to Rs.2,124.00. Volumes stood at 7507 shares in the last session.