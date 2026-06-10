Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 10.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56033 shares

Supreme Industries Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 June 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 10.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56033 shares. The stock increased 6.05% to Rs.334.85. Volumes stood at 18464 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 50648 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2917 shares. The stock dropped 0.10% to Rs.3,498.15. Volumes stood at 2469 shares in the last session.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 10.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.25% to Rs.283.40. Volumes stood at 96696 shares in the last session. Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 94361 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16268 shares. The stock gained 1.26% to Rs.1,616.75. Volumes stood at 4490 shares in the last session. Britannia Industries Ltd saw volume of 50252 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10121 shares. The stock increased 1.47% to Rs.5,181.75. Volumes stood at 7096 shares in the last session.