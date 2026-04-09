Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 6.29 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 14.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42081 shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, KEC International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 April 2026.

Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 6.29 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 14.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42081 shares. The stock dropped 1.02% to Rs.431.25. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 14.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36117 shares. The stock rose 3.36% to Rs.323.30. Volumes stood at 97028 shares in the last session.