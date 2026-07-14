Biocon Ltd saw volume of 473.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 224.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 July 2026.

Biocon Ltd saw volume of 473.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 224.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.08% to Rs.439.60. Volumes stood at 5.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 8.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 56.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15478 shares. The stock gained 7.81% to Rs.340.35. Volumes stood at 39713 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd notched up volume of 8.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47526 shares. The stock rose 1.42% to Rs.1,447.00. Volumes stood at 20923 shares in the last session. Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 7.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.50% to Rs.522.40. Volumes stood at 7.09 lakh shares in the last session. Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35790 shares. The stock slipped 0.28% to Rs.5,559.15. Volumes stood at 39767 shares in the last session.