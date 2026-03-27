Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 11.06 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 68.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16055 shares

HEG Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Jindal Steel Ltd, Graphite India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 March 2026.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 11.06 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 68.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16055 shares. The stock increased 7.48% to Rs.720.85. Volumes stood at 20291 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 10.15 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 21.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47574 shares. The stock rose 13.82% to Rs.571.65. Volumes stood at 57407 shares in the last session.

Hindalco Industries Ltd notched up volume of 58.76 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 16.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.18% to Rs.870.05. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session. Jindal Steel Ltd recorded volume of 5.56 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 11.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47752 shares. The stock gained 0.63% to Rs.1,150.75. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session. Graphite India Ltd recorded volume of 3.24 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 7.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41767 shares. The stock gained 10.44% to Rs.656.50. Volumes stood at 38318 shares in the last session.