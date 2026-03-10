Coromandel International Ltd witnessed volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 09:54 IST on NSE, a 1.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 March 2026.

Coromandel International Ltd witnessed volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 09:54 IST on NSE, a 1.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.11% to Rs.2,001.60. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 09:54 IST on NSE, a 1.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67284 shares. The stock increased 4.41% to Rs.1,006.50. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 09:54 IST on NSE, a 1.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.98% to Rs.512.50. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session. Escorts Kubota Ltd clocked volume of 64073 shares by 09:54 IST on NSE, a 1.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60252 shares. The stock gained 2.71% to Rs.3,290.20. Volumes stood at 37999 shares in the last session. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 4.61 lakh shares by 09:54 IST on NSE, a 0.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.32% to Rs.1,571.60. Volumes stood at 25.58 lakh shares in the last session.