Escorts Kubota Ltd saw volume of 16.26 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 270.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6010 shares

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Meesho Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 September 2026.

Escorts Kubota Ltd saw volume of 16.26 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 270.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6010 shares. The stock increased 0.69% to Rs.2,814.90. Volumes stood at 4525 shares in the last session.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd recorded volume of 81.25 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 34.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.32% to Rs.655.00. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd registered volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 23.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15239 shares. The stock rose 10.70% to Rs.465.40. Volumes stood at 13736 shares in the last session. Meesho Ltd witnessed volume of 397.38 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.69 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.96% to Rs.233.10. Volumes stood at 66.92 lakh shares in the last session. Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 73987 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5332 shares. The stock rose 0.49% to Rs.3,497.15. Volumes stood at 3085 shares in the last session.