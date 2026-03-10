Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 12.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 10.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 March 2026.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 12.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 10.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.33% to Rs.743.75. Volumes stood at 99433 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 51.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.64% to Rs.167.64. Volumes stood at 18.05 lakh shares in the last session. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 14.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.40% to Rs.459.60. Volumes stood at 3.44 lakh shares in the last session. DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 2.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67284 shares. The stock gained 5.81% to Rs.1,020.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.