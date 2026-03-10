Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 12.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 10.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 March 2026.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 12.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 10.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.33% to Rs.743.75. Volumes stood at 99433 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 51.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.64% to Rs.167.64. Volumes stood at 18.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 14.09 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.40% to Rs.459.60. Volumes stood at 3.44 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 2.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67284 shares. The stock gained 5.81% to Rs.1,020.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd recorded volume of 25.56 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on NSE, a 2.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.30% to Rs.117.98. Volumes stood at 13.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Park Medi World board approves launch of Panchkula hospital and expansion of Mohali hospital

JSW Steel Feb crude steel output falls 2% to 23.66 lakh tonnes

NTPC Green commissions solar project in Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story