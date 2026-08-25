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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

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Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 301.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 206.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2026.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 301.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 206.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.44% to Rs.897.50. Volumes stood at 56070 shares in the last session.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd notched up volume of 402.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.77% to Rs.159.51. Volumes stood at 27.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 8.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95474 shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.894.50. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd witnessed volume of 5.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68461 shares. The stock dropped 2.02% to Rs.2,596.50. Volumes stood at 52892 shares in the last session.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 19.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.429.25. Volumes stood at 3.61 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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