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Global Health Ltd saw volume of 10.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 60.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16586 shares

Bharat Electronics Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Physicswallah Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 June 2026.

Global Health Ltd saw volume of 10.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 60.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16586 shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.1,323.55. Volumes stood at 22858 shares in the last session.

Bharat Electronics Ltd registered volume of 135.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.19 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.68% to Rs.410.95. Volumes stood at 5.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Ashok Leyland Ltd notched up volume of 148.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.52% to Rs.158.85. Volumes stood at 7.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Physicswallah Ltd saw volume of 124.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.20% to Rs.126.60. Volumes stood at 5.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43789 shares. The stock gained 3.81% to Rs.755.30. Volumes stood at 18673 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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