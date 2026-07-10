Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 406.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.47 lakh shares

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 July 2026.

GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 406.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.03% to Rs.113.00. Volumes stood at 4.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62645 shares. The stock gained 10.05% to Rs.520.00. Volumes stood at 37493 shares in the last session.

Affle 3i Ltd saw volume of 84331 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12613 shares. The stock increased 0.38% to Rs.1,472.35. Volumes stood at 13741 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 4.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64941 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.611.00. Volumes stood at 3.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd clocked volume of 34.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.83.28. Volumes stood at 6.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Mini Diamonds (India) approves warrant issuance up to Rs 8.88 cr

RailTel secures order worth Rs 18.53 cr

RailTel Corp rises after securing Rs 18.54 crore order from Uttar Pradesh government

HFCL gains on securing Rs 496-cr International order

Federal Bank gains after S&P assigns first international investment-grade issuer rating

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story