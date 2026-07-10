GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 406.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.47 lakh shares

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 July 2026.

GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 406.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.03% to Rs.113.00. Volumes stood at 4.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62645 shares. The stock gained 10.05% to Rs.520.00. Volumes stood at 37493 shares in the last session. Affle 3i Ltd saw volume of 84331 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12613 shares. The stock increased 0.38% to Rs.1,472.35. Volumes stood at 13741 shares in the last session. Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 4.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64941 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.611.00. Volumes stood at 3.31 lakh shares in the last session.