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Info Edge (India) Ltd saw volume of 131.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.65 lakh shares

Rites Ltd, Trent Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 July 2026.

Info Edge (India) Ltd saw volume of 131.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.31% to Rs.1,161.60. Volumes stood at 12.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 806.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 136.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.40% to Rs.240.80. Volumes stood at 8.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd clocked volume of 75.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.04 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.72% to Rs.2,952.00. Volumes stood at 8.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 203.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45.98 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.66% to Rs.355.85. Volumes stood at 26.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd registered volume of 93.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.66% to Rs.454.30. Volumes stood at 66.26 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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