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JSW Dulux Ltd saw volume of 81517 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5414 shares

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 May 2026.

JSW Dulux Ltd saw volume of 81517 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5414 shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.2,960.95. Volumes stood at 633 shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18252 shares. The stock increased 9.68% to Rs.1,617.50. Volumes stood at 64019 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd witnessed volume of 23103 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2319 shares. The stock increased 1.66% to Rs.3,520.70. Volumes stood at 5150 shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42680 shares. The stock increased 1.91% to Rs.1,478.95. Volumes stood at 88106 shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15589 shares. The stock rose 12.07% to Rs.9,672.55. Volumes stood at 99512 shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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