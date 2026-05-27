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JSW Dulux Ltd witnessed volume of 80388 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 138.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 581 shares

Finolex Industries Ltd, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 May 2026.

JSW Dulux Ltd witnessed volume of 80388 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 138.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.2,900.00. Volumes stood at 843 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd saw volume of 11.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25112 shares. The stock increased 7.85% to Rs.192.45. Volumes stood at 32346 shares in the last session.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 11.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58836 shares. The stock lost 0.18% to Rs.476.90. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd notched up volume of 4.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35018 shares. The stock rose 3.36% to Rs.782.25. Volumes stood at 18328 shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 47140 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9183 shares. The stock increased 3.11% to Rs.12,935.60. Volumes stood at 4913 shares in the last session.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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