JSW Steel Ltd witnessed volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58313 shares

GAIL (India) Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 July 2026.

JSW Steel Ltd witnessed volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58313 shares. The stock increased 1.68% to Rs.1,259.20. Volumes stood at 87591 shares in the last session.

GAIL (India) Ltd clocked volume of 15.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.53% to Rs.172.15. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd clocked volume of 10.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.70% to Rs.1,020.00. Volumes stood at 98832 shares in the last session. Punjab National Bank notched up volume of 45.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.11% to Rs.110.15. Volumes stood at 4.2 lakh shares in the last session. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd clocked volume of 71002 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16821 shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.8,860.00. Volumes stood at 14875 shares in the last session.