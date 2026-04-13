Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 64.2 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 17.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares

NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 April 2026.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 64.2 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 17.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.24% to Rs.702.55. Volumes stood at 5.27 lakh shares in the last session.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 741.97 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 9.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.26% to Rs.105.20. Volumes stood at 89.13 lakh shares in the last session. Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd witnessed volume of 43.03 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.14% to Rs.577.55. Volumes stood at 3.87 lakh shares in the last session. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 70.66 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 7.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.16% to Rs.720.00. Volumes stood at 14.45 lakh shares in the last session.