Life Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 404.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.85 lakh shares

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 August 2026.

Life Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 404.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.24% to Rs.393.20. Volumes stood at 20.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd witnessed volume of 75.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.87% to Rs.1,452.50. Volumes stood at 5.96 lakh shares in the last session. KEI Industries Ltd clocked volume of 30.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.15% to Rs.5,382.60. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session. Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 39.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.45% to Rs.531.95. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.