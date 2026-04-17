Nava Ltd saw volume of 143.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares

MMTC Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 April 2026.

Nava Ltd saw volume of 143.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.62% to Rs.711.80. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd saw volume of 861.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.39% to Rs.68.34. Volumes stood at 65.21 lakh shares in the last session.