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New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 720.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 84.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.53 lakh shares

Bata India Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Redington Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 June 2026.

New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 720.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 84.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.91% to Rs.181.86. Volumes stood at 20.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd witnessed volume of 27.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.94% to Rs.725.60. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 64.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.56% to Rs.563.40. Volumes stood at 7.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd notched up volume of 338.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.67% to Rs.270.51. Volumes stood at 82.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 17.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.1,189.30. Volumes stood at 5.43 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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