Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 184.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 67.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.75 lakh shares

Biocon Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 July 2026.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 184.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 67.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.02% to Rs.341.95. Volumes stood at 8.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd recorded volume of 386.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.67% to Rs.438.35. Volumes stood at 75.05 lakh shares in the last session. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd registered volume of 52.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.05% to Rs.631.40. Volumes stood at 10.02 lakh shares in the last session. Cartrade Tech Ltd saw volume of 32.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.90% to Rs.2,908.50. Volumes stood at 5.8 lakh shares in the last session.