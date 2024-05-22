Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Volumes jump at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 170.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.64 lakh shares

General Insurance Corporation of India, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 170.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.98% to Rs.531.00. Volumes stood at 8.97 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 132.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.41% to Rs.380.60. Volumes stood at 7.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd clocked volume of 66.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.20% to Rs.262.25. Volumes stood at 9.76 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 99.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.60% to Rs.246.95. Volumes stood at 12.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 23.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.48% to Rs.1,968.90. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

PNC Infra gains as unit gets Rs 115 cr from NHAI

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 32.44% in the December 2023 quarter

PNC Infratech corrects on profit selling

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

PNC Infratech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cineline India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 194.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story