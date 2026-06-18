Volumes jump at Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd counter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 6.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 320.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1937 shares

Vedant Fashions Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Devyani International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 June 2026.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 6.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 320.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1937 shares. The stock increased 0.05% to Rs.9,003.75. Volumes stood at 938 shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd recorded volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 35.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10922 shares. The stock gained 1.59% to Rs.419.60. Volumes stood at 1482 shares in the last session. New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 15.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75296 shares. The stock increased 13.73% to Rs.187.65. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session. Supreme Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13500 shares. The stock gained 0.64% to Rs.3,539.55. Volumes stood at 4820 shares in the last session.