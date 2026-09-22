RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 107.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 58.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares

Gabriel India Ltd, Jain Resource Recycling Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd. are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 September 2026.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 107.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 58.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.72% to Rs.378.00. Volumes stood at 62663 shares in the last session.

Gabriel India Ltd saw volume of 44.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.88% to Rs.1,456.50. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session. Jain Resource Recycling Ltd registered volume of 124.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.90% to Rs.283.40. Volumes stood at 8.17 lakh shares in the last session. C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 14.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.03% to Rs.918.80. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.