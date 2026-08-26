SBFC Finance Ltd saw volume of 107.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.21 lakh shares

Cyient Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Sagility Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 August 2026.

SBFC Finance Ltd saw volume of 107.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.39% to Rs.100.55. Volumes stood at 5.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 104.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.96% to Rs.1,047.20. Volumes stood at 47.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd witnessed volume of 264.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.82% to Rs.421.25. Volumes stood at 94.81 lakh shares in the last session. Sagility Ltd notched up volume of 848.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 139.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.81% to Rs.44.23. Volumes stood at 151.62 lakh shares in the last session. C.E. Info Systems Ltd notched up volume of 7.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.12% to Rs.1,013.70. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.