Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 March 2026.

Sheela Foam Ltd witnessed volume of 62377 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9703 shares. The stock dropped 2.85% to Rs.506.60. Volumes stood at 1854 shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd registered volume of 35.36 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.65% to Rs.289.00. Volumes stood at 71.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd registered volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62915 shares. The stock slipped 7.61% to Rs.704.00. Volumes stood at 57948 shares in the last session. Sobha Ltd clocked volume of 29496 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8984 shares. The stock lost 3.17% to Rs.1,314.50. Volumes stood at 2404 shares in the last session. Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 5861 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1856 shares. The stock lost 1.64% to Rs.2,471.60. Volumes stood at 1152 shares in the last session.