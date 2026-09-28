Sun TV Network Ltd witnessed volume of 5.28 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81203 shares

Axis Bank Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd, United Spirits Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 September 2026.

Sun TV Network Ltd witnessed volume of 5.28 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81203 shares. The stock increased 2.34% to Rs.524.25. Volumes stood at 49596 shares in the last session.

Axis Bank Ltd saw volume of 10.92 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.93% to Rs.1,208.65. Volumes stood at 3 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 52191 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13363 shares. The stock slipped 1.09% to Rs.3,505.35. Volumes stood at 5537 shares in the last session. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd witnessed volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74087 shares. The stock dropped 1.28% to Rs.3,143.00. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session. United Spirits Ltd witnessed volume of 51839 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19087 shares. The stock dropped 0.60% to Rs.1,413.60. Volumes stood at 22126 shares in the last session.