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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Urban Company Ltd counter

Urban Company Ltd witnessed volume of 35.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 35.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares

Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 August 2026.

Urban Company Ltd witnessed volume of 35.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 35.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.64% to Rs.145.70. Volumes stood at 59887 shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd witnessed volume of 2.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19426 shares. The stock increased 3.01% to Rs.757.00. Volumes stood at 23949 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd clocked volume of 30266 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3548 shares. The stock gained 6.59% to Rs.5,502.25. Volumes stood at 3399 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 3.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57432 shares. The stock lost 9.14% to Rs.2,835.00. Volumes stood at 61492 shares in the last session.

Hindalco Industries Ltd recorded volume of 8.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.983.60. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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