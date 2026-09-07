Zydus Wellness Ltd witnessed volume of 66.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Tega Industries Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 September 2026.

Zydus Wellness Ltd witnessed volume of 66.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.30% to Rs.549.25. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd witnessed volume of 93.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.72% to Rs.1,613.50. Volumes stood at 5.69 lakh shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd witnessed volume of 28.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.05% to Rs.1,165.20. Volumes stood at 2.14 lakh shares in the last session. Tega Industries Ltd recorded volume of 5.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.1,609.00. Volumes stood at 55328 shares in the last session. Wockhardt Ltd saw volume of 37.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.84% to Rs.2,189.80. Volumes stood at 35.58 lakh shares in the last session.