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Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 297.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.00 lakh shares

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, DOMS Industries Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 June 2026.

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 297.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.64% to Rs.894.20. Volumes stood at 50.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 54.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.78% to Rs.501.60. Volumes stood at 5.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 103.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.16% to Rs.423.55. Volumes stood at 7.34 lakh shares in the last session.

DOMS Industries Ltd registered volume of 5.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71314 shares. The stock rose 7.14% to Rs.2,269.90. Volumes stood at 3.94 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 6.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.53% to Rs.1,319.50. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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