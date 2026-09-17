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Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd recorded volume of 5.75 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22393 shares

ABB India Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 September 2026.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd recorded volume of 5.75 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22393 shares. The stock lost 0.36% to Rs.645.25. Volumes stood at 58746 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd registered volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8352 shares. The stock rose 1.39% to Rs.7,078.90. Volumes stood at 8844 shares in the last session.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd saw volume of 2.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41046 shares. The stock dropped 0.19% to Rs.1,116.10. Volumes stood at 57838 shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd clocked volume of 2.99 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55196 shares. The stock gained 0.70% to Rs.451.05. Volumes stood at 19482 shares in the last session.

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd recorded volume of 3.43 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95137 shares. The stock lost 0.20% to Rs.511.30. Volumes stood at 3.15 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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