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BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 615.74 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 48.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.74 lakh shares

United Breweries Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 March 2026.

BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 615.74 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 48.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.97% to Rs.254.95. Volumes stood at 26.74 lakh shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd registered volume of 17.92 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 19.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92989 shares. The stock rose 1.82% to Rs.1,586.30. Volumes stood at 89814 shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 11.44 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 14.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77290 shares. The stock rose 14.89% to Rs.1,423.90. Volumes stood at 52071 shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd registered volume of 91.12 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.733.95. Volumes stood at 41.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 3.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26167 shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.6,173.00. Volumes stood at 30831 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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