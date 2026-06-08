CCL Products (India) Ltd recorded volume of 36.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares

Pfizer Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Devyani International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 June 2026.

CCL Products (India) Ltd recorded volume of 36.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.11% to Rs.1,145.00. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17667 shares. The stock increased 1.56% to Rs.4,526.00. Volumes stood at 28646 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 49.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.28% to Rs.448.50. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 5.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94862 shares. The stock increased 4.52% to Rs.2,125.00. Volumes stood at 84426 shares in the last session. Devyani International Ltd clocked volume of 45.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.98 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.31% to Rs.111.65. Volumes stood at 8.52 lakh shares in the last session.