Cello World Ltd clocked volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14808 shares

Jindal Stainless Ltd, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 August 2026.

Cello World Ltd clocked volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14808 shares. The stock gained 8.26% to Rs.373.40. Volumes stood at 20098 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd witnessed volume of 4.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22364 shares. The stock increased 1.37% to Rs.746.00. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6152 shares. The stock increased 0.41% to Rs.3,075.00. Volumes stood at 12279 shares in the last session. New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 10.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70434 shares. The stock rose 6.46% to Rs.182.90. Volumes stood at 39758 shares in the last session. Deepak Nitrite Ltd registered volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13221 shares. The stock rose 2.14% to Rs.1,752.30. Volumes stood at 22384 shares in the last session.