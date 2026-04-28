City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 April 2026.

City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.46% to Rs.283.45. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 18.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.09% to Rs.498.00. Volumes stood at 15.49 lakh shares in the last session. RBL Bank Ltd notched up volume of 13.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.92% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 5.48 lakh shares in the last session. Affle 3i Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27391 shares. The stock dropped 0.01% to Rs.1,452.40. Volumes stood at 99406 shares in the last session.